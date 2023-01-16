Man arrested after allegedly shooting car on I-17 near Loop 101

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a car on Interstate 17 near Loop 101 early Sunday morning.

Officials say 34-year-old Kyle Hart and the driver of the car had made contact off the highway prior to the shooting.

It is currently unknown why the shooting occurred, but officials initially described the incident as a "road rage situation."

Officials say the driver of the car helped identify Hart.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown what charges may be filed against Hart.