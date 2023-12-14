Man arrested after allegedly killing teenager in hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly killed a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix over the summer.

Court paperwork shows 39-year-old Kyle Nobbley is facing counts of manslaughter, hit-and-run with a death, and two counts of endangerment.

Nobbley was driving a truck west on Bell Road approaching 7th Street early in the morning on July 22 when he reportedly rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a red light.

Records indicate a 13-year-old boy was in the back of the stopped vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he died the next day.

The identity of the boy has not been released.

The investigation later showed Nobbley was likely speeding at the time of the crash.

The investigation also found that Nobbley's parents allegedly tried to help their son cover up his involvement in the crash.

Court paperwork shows one parent was not forthcoming about what they knew about the vehicle involved when talking to police, and photos of the truck were forensically recovered after being deleted from the parents' phones. Ring video was also deleted which showed the vehicle

arriving at the home and call logs also showed one parent calling auto body repair facilities after the crash.

It's not clear if Nobbley's parents are also facing charges.