Man arrested after allegedly killing pedestrian while street racing in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a pedestrian while he was street racing in Phoenix.

Officials say two vehicles were racing near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street Monday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m.

When the vehicles crossed over the railroad tracks north of Harrison Street, one went airborne, lost control and swerved onto the sidewalk. A pedestrian was on the sidewalk at the time and was struck and killed.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian left the scene. The other driver parked and returned to the scene on foot.

The vehicles were estimated to be driving in excess of 70 miles per hour when approaching the railroad tracks, according to court documents.

The man was booked for one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving an accident with death or injury.