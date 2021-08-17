Man arrested after alleged shooting threat at Midwestern University in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to commit a shooting at Midwestern University.

On the morning of August 16, 2021, a woman contacted Glendale police stating that her brother, Tony Tran, had sent her a video saying that he planned to commit a shooting at Midwestern University near 59th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Tran's sister said that he had recently been suspended from the school and was supposed to meet with the dean of students that day at 10 a.m.

Officers obtained a copy of the social media video and contacted a representative at the school, who confirmed that Tran was indeed scheduled to meet with the dean that morning.

With the help of a Vietnamese-speaking officer, the video was interpreted. Tran allegedly stated that he would be arrested and would receive help for mental illness.

During their investigation, police located Tran's vehicle in Tempe. Police observed Tran enter the vehicle and begin driving in the direction of Glendale. Tran stopped at a gas station where police then took him into custody.

Police located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle after obtaining a search warrant.

Tran was arrested and faces one count of terrorism, one count of terroristic threats, and one count of interfering with an educational institution.