Man accused of trafficking one million fentanyl pills, 55 pounds of other drugs in the Valley

PHOENIX — A man is in custody accused of trafficking "bulk amounts" of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine in the Valley for the cartel.

Court documents show 43-year-old Juan Rivera-Jimenez is accused of importing more than one million fentanyl pills, 33 pounds of methamphetamine and 22 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs have an approximate street value of $1.5 million.

Police believe Rivera-Jimenez was the leader of a Phoenix-based illegal drug distribution cell.

On June 5, investigators received a tip that Rivera-Jimenez was going to pick up illegal drugs while at a location near 51st Avenue and Osborn Road in west Phoenix.

Authorities reportedly watched Rivera-Jimenez receive two large bags from his source of supply.

He was pulled over shortly thereafter and taken into custody.

In those bags, police found nearly 33 pounds of methamphetamine.

Court documents show Rivera-Jimenez was the target of an investigation, and he was intecepted assisting the cartel with trafficking "bulk amounts" of the drugs.

He reportedly admitted to being involved in illegal drugs, but said he was only involved for a short time.

Rivera-Jimenez is facing multiple charges, including multiple drug possession charges, conspiracy, and illegally conducting an enterprise.