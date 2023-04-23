Man accused of beating disabled mother to death in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Bullhead City police have arrested a man they say beat his disabled mother to death.

Police say at 2:45 p.m. Friday, they got a call about a domestic violence incident at a home in Bullhead City.

Officers found 55-year-old Janice Houston badly beaten.

She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Her son, 27-year-old Joseph Houston, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody outside of the home.

A family member told police that Joseph Houston had assaulted his mother on Thursday. Then Friday, after he was denied entry to the home, he reportedly threw a rock through the sliding glass door, and the relative ran to a nearby store to call for help.

It's not known what prompted the attack.

Joseph Houston was booked into the Mohave County Jail and is accused of first-degree murder.

Bullhead City police continue to investigate the case.