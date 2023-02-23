WATCH: Authorities announce large-scale drug bust in the Valley

TEMPE, AZ — A large-scale drug investigation in the Valley led to the seizure of millions of fentanyl pills, thousands of pounds of meth and more.

The drug bust was a multi-agency effort involving the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Phoenix Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Tempe Police Department.

WATCH HERE: Attorney General Kris Mayes holds news conference at 1 p.m. along with Interim Tempe PD Chief Josie Montenegro and DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz.

During the investigation, agents recovered more than 4,500,000 fentanyl pills, more than 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine, and large quantities of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl powder.