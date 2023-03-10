Lake Havasu City man arrested in connection with Mesa murder

MESA, AZ — A Lake Havasu City man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in Mesa Tuesday.

Mesa police say 19-year-old Elliot Bennett was taken into custody Thursday at his Lake Havasu City home.

He is accused of shooting 44-year-old Jacques Bourdeau multiple times in Bourdeau's home.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa police received a call about shots fired in the area of Power and Broadway roads.

Officers arrived to find Bourdeau inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

People in the home told police a man, later identified as Bennett, came to the home after calling Bourdeau.

After Bennett arrived, shots were fired and Bourdeau ran into the home and hid in a bathroom with another person.

Witnesses told officers Bennett forced his way into the home and the bathroom, where he shot Bourdeau multiple times before leaving.

Bennett is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and first-degree burglary.