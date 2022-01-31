Kingman man accused of hitting, killing girlfriend with a vehicle after an argument

KINGMAN, AZ — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a Kingman man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left his girlfriend dead.

They say 37-year-old Brandon Lewis St. Ours is being held on suspicion of manslaughter by domestic violence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Sheriff’s officials say a female pedestrian was declared dead at a hospital following Saturday night’s crash. Witnesses say Ours and his girlfriend, identified as 31-year-old Tasha Deann Childress of Golden Valley, argued at a residence before they were both asked to leave.

Investigators say the woman refused to get into Ours’ vehicle and walked away from the scene. They say Ours drove around looking for his girlfriend and allegedly struck her with the vehicle and fled the scene before being arrested.