Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Judge: Man charged in canal killings mentally fit for trial

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Bryan Patrick Miller, who faces murder and other charges in the stabbing deaths of two young women in northwest Phoenix in the early 1990s. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, a judge found Miller is now competent to stand trial, though the court hasn't yet ruled on ruled on a request by prosecutors to bar Miller from claiming that he was insane at the time the crimes were committed. Miller has maintained that he's innocent and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP,File)
Phoenix Canal Killings
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 16:11:49-05

PHOENIX — A judge has found a man charged with sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago near a canal system in metro Phoenix is mentally fit to stand trial.

Judge Suzanne Cohen agreed with two court-appointed experts that Bryan Patrick Miller is psychologically competent to be tried on charges in the deaths of 22-year-old Angela Brosso and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas.

The judge said another expert who was working with Miller's defense team couldn't rule out that Miller was faking a mental disorder.

Cohen hasn't ruled on a request to bar Miller from claiming he was insane at the time the crimes were committed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV