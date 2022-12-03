Investigation underway after shooting involving Phoenix Police Saturday morning

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Phoenix police Saturday morning.

Portions of 27th Street and Thomas Road are closed for the investigation.

Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.



Road closures will be in effect along Thomas Road and 27th Avenue. pic.twitter.com/JrSku6CZmk — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) December 3, 2022

The initial call came in a little before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The area taped off appears to be outside a marijuana dispensary.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to ABC15 and abc15.com for updates.