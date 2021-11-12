Watch
Interstate 10 traffic stop leads to massive heroin bust near Tucson

Posted at 4:28 PM, Nov 12, 2021
TUCSON, AZ — An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper made a massive heroin bust Thursday.

According to the agency, the trooper pulled over a Chevrolet pickup truck going westbound on Interstate 10 at milepost 234 near Marana. The trooper found more than 35 pounds of packaged heroin worth more than $400,000.

The driver, 25-year-old Sarahi Romero was booked into Pima County Jail and faces charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

