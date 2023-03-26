Watch Now
Inmate dead after reported homicide at prison in Buckeye

50-year-old Jereme Crosby was pronounced dead Saturday after he was found unresponsive in his unit
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 14:37:22-04

BUCKEYE, AZ — A prison inmate is dead after a reported homicide at a prison in Buckeye.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 50-year-old Jereme Crosby was found unresponsive with injuries in his shared unit on Saturday.

Life-saving measures were performed, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident is being treated as a suspected homicide.

Cosby was incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye.

He had been in custody since 2005 for a first-degree murder conviction out of Mohave County.

Criminal Investigators with the department and the county medical examiner's office are investigating what happened.

