Inmate dead after reported homicide at prison in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A prison inmate is dead after a reported homicide at a prison in Buckeye.
Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 50-year-old Jereme Crosby was found unresponsive with injuries in his shared unit on Saturday.
Life-saving measures were performed, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The incident is being treated as a suspected homicide.
Cosby was incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye.
He had been in custody since 2005 for a first-degree murder conviction out of Mohave County.
Criminal Investigators with the department and the county medical examiner's office are investigating what happened.