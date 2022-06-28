Inmate arrested in Phoenix after escaping from police custody in Alabama

PHOENIX — An inmate wanted for escaping custody in Birmingham, Alabama last week has been taken back into custody Tuesday in Phoenix.

Phillip Bradford, 45, was being transported for medical treatment to a hospital in the Birmingham area when he managed to escape custody. He was originally in custody for first-degree armed robbery.

According to ABC33/40 in Alabama, Bradford was able to steal an unoccupied ambulance at the hospital last Wednesday. He then allegedly stole an SUV from a Cullman, Alabama parking lot.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Bradford was eventually connected to a house near 24th Street and Roosevelt in Phoenix. While surveilling the home, Deputy Marshals and Mesa police officers saw four people, including Bradford, walking down a street.

Bradford was taken into custody without incident. A woman named Khara Dubose, who is believed to be Bradford's girlfriend, was also taken into custody for a warrant in Birmingham. Another male was also arrested for a felony warrant on drug charges in Maricopa County.

Bradford and Dubose are in the Maricopa County Jail pending extradition, according to the US Marshals.