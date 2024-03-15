Human smuggling ring leader with operations in Phoenix gets 7-year prison sentence

PHOENIX — The leader of a human smuggling ring with operations in Phoenix was sentenced to 7½ years in prison, authorities said Thursday.

Martin Garcia-Velazquez of Mexico, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal aliens for profit in September 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

In addition to his 90-month prison term, he was given 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a $5,000 mandatory special assessment.

Garcia-Velazquez, also known as “Tucan,” admitted to conspiring to transport and harbor at least 1,000 undocumented citizens through several years from the Mexico border to houses in and around Phoenix.

