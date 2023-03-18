Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near 3rd Ave and Bell

PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after officials say a man was found dead near a convenience store near 3rd Avenue and Bell Road Friday morning.

Officials say 26-year-old Alexander Morrissey was found with serious injuries and obvious signs of trauma.

Crews attempted to treat Morrissey but died at the scene.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding Morrissey's death contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers.