Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near 3rd Ave and Bell

Crime Scene
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 10:46 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 01:46:49-04

PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after officials say a man was found dead near a convenience store near 3rd Avenue and Bell Road Friday morning.

Officials say 26-year-old Alexander Morrissey was found with serious injuries and obvious signs of trauma.

Crews attempted to treat Morrissey but died at the scene.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding Morrissey's death contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!