PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood near 35th and Northern avenues.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a neighborhood in the area for reports of a shooting.

A man was found with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix PD, and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

His name hasn't been released.

Investigators are working to interview witnesses and find out what led to the shooting.