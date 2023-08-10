Man shoots person who reportedly broke into his home near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot when he broke into a home in north Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they received the report of a burglary just after 12:45 a.m.

When they arrived at the home near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the man was shot after he entered the victim's home.

Police say the victim made statements consistent with self-defense, and no arrest was made.

The man that was shot will be booked into jail when he is released.

The incident remains under investigation and will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.