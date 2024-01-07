Homeowner shoots man allegedly trespassing on property overnight in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a man in critical condition.

Police say they were called to the area of Watson and Yuma roads just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man walking out of the home with his hands up. He was detained. In the backyard, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Initial investigation has uncovered that the man detained, the homeowner, and his family were asleep when they heard the doorbell. He told police he grabbed his gun and looked out the front window and saw no one there.

He then heard noise coming from the backyard. He went to the back door and confronted an unknown man. The homeowner told police the man ignored commands to leave and started walking towards the homeowner.

That's when the homeowner fired a single shot at the man.

Neither the victim nor the homeowner have been identified.

It's unclear if anyone will face charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.