Hit and run suspect arrested in deadly crash near 34th St and McDowell

MCSO
Javon Holston
Posted at 10:00 AM, Dec 17, 2021
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix police responded to the area of 34th Street and McDowell Road for reports of a crash.

Officers say a man, identified as 53-year-old Jeffrey Ray, was riding his bicycle and crossing McDowell Road mid-block when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

A sedan traveling eastbound, being driven by Javon Holston, struck him and continued driving, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers were able to locate Holston and take him into custody. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for leaving the scene of an accident.

