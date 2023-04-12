Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Hikers find body in watering hole near I-17

Body was found by three women hiking in the area
Yavapai County Sheriffs Office
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Yavapai County Sheriffs Office
Posted at 11:32 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 14:47:43-04

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — One person is dead after being found in a watering hole along Interstate 17 Saturday afternoon by three women hiking in the area.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area roughly a mile east of the I-17 near Badger Springs Road.

When deputies got there, they discovered a nude body partially submerged in a watering hole. It was confirmed the person was dead.

According to deputies they also discovered personal items near the watering hole as well as other physical evidence.

YCSO says criminal detectives are investigating due to the "suspicious nature of the incident."

They have not released the person's identity and are still determining the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!