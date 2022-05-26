High school student arrested for threats, targeting students online

COTTONWOOD, AZ — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday afternoon for threats he allegedly made online directed at other students, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.

Mingus Union High School student Noah Lee Rhebb allegedly posted multiple messages on social media several days ago that conveyed "serious threats," according to police.

Police say Rhebb confirmed in an interview that he posted the messages and that they were directed at fellow students.

Rhebb faces a felony charge of making a terrorist threat.

"As underscored by the apocalyptic tragedy in Uvalde Texas yesterday, we must and will take threats like those posted in this case very seriously," Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell said in a statement. "Thanks to the citizens and the school officials who brought this to our department's attention."