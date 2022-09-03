Goodyear police investigating incident that led to lockdowns at nearby businesses

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police are investigating an incident that caused a Walmart to go under lockdown Saturday morning.

Authorities say officers originally responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near Fillmore and Estrella Parkway.

Police say there are no reported victims in this case who have injuries from a firearm.

ABC15 crews were told two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The area was temporarily shut down but has since reopened.

Goodyear police want to assure residents that this appears to be an isolated incident at this time.

Anybody with information or video relating to this incident is asked to contact the Goodyear Police Department at 623-882-7028.