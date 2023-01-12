Watch Now
Glendale police seize thousands of fentanyl pills, meth, heroin in Friday drug bust

Police say 16,500 fentanyl pills were seized, along with 25 pounds of meth, two handguns and other drugs
Glendale drug bust 1-12-23
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 12, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — A man is in custody after Glendale police seized thousands of fentanyl pills, along with other drugs during a recent bust.

Glendale police say it all happened Friday as they executed a search warrant at three different locations, along with conducting a traffic stop.

Police found and seized 16,500 fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of fentanyl powder, four pounds of heroin, one gram of cocaine and two handguns.

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody during the search. The suspect, Omar Evaristo Valenzuela Arella is facing multiple charges, including possession of narcotics and dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, money laundering, and misconduct involving weapons by a prohibited possessor.

