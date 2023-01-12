Glendale police seize thousands of fentanyl pills, meth, heroin in Friday drug bust

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is in custody after Glendale police seized thousands of fentanyl pills, along with other drugs during a recent bust.

Glendale police say it all happened Friday as they executed a search warrant at three different locations, along with conducting a traffic stop.

Police found and seized 16,500 fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of fentanyl powder, four pounds of heroin, one gram of cocaine and two handguns.

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody during the search. The suspect, Omar Evaristo Valenzuela Arella is facing multiple charges, including possession of narcotics and dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, money laundering, and misconduct involving weapons by a prohibited possessor.