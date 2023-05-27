Glendale police search for man who robbed woman at gunpoint in her home

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in her own home.

Video in the player above, provided by Glendale police, shows the incident in progress. Viewer discretion is advised.

It happened on May 1st, around 9:20 a.m. and police say it started with the intruder entering the victim's yard and pointing a handgun at her money from inside the house.

He then grabbed the woman by her hair and forced her upstairs to her bedroom to get money.

The man, described as younger, Hispanic, about 5'6" and weighing 140 pounds, reportedly fired off a round in the victim's closet while going through her belongings.

He was reportedly wearing a black Diamondback hat, black t-shirt, black pants, a black gator mask, and white tennis shoes.

The suspect reportedly left the home on foot.

The woman was not shot in this incident, according to police.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking. You can also leave an anonymous tip online at silentwitness.org.