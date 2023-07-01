Watch Now
Glendale police looking for public help identifying stabbing suspect

The man allegedly stabbed a woman at Murphy Park on June 1
Glendale police are searching for a man they say stabbed a woman at Murphy Park in early June.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 09:56:09-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stabbed a woman at Murphy Park.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on June 1 at the park, near 59th and Glendale avenues.

Police say the suspect had a 12" knife and confronted the woman. He then stabbed her in the leg before he left the area on foot.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO, or on their website.

