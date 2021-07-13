Watch
Glendale police involved in shooting near 82nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Glendale police involved in shooting near 83rd Ave. and Bethany Home Road.
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 13, 2021
GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Glendale police.

Officers were called to the scene near 82nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4 p.m.

Officials say no officers have been hurt and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

