Glendale police involved in shooting near 82nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Glendale police.
Officers were called to the scene near 82nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4 p.m.
Officials say no officers have been hurt and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
This is an active investigation. Stay with ABC15 News and abc15.com for updates.
OIS near 8200 W Bethany Home Rd. At this time there are no reported injuries from officers or suspects. We do not believe there are any outstanding suspects. PIO enroute to scene. Media staging area will be the entrance to Heroes Park, just north of 83Ave/Bethany Home Rd. See map pic.twitter.com/zzIrF8jRHP— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) July 13, 2021