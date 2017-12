GLENDALE, AZ - A 14-year-old juvenile is in hot water after being caught driving a stolen car.

On December 12, it was reported to Glendale police that a 2013 KIA Optima was carjacked at the Tanger Outlet Mall near 95th and Glendale Avenue.

The victim reportedly told police that three suspects confronted him with a handgun and stole the car.

Undercover officers spotted the car three days later about 10 p.m. and followed it for two hours. Police reportedly witnessed the car being driven erratically and at times without lights.

The vehicle was pulled over near 55th and Glendale Avenues, where they found 20-year-old David Monroy in the back seat and a 14-year-old juvenile driving the car.

Monroy allegedly admitted to police that he knew the vehicle was stolen but denied being involved in the carjacking.

He's been charged with unlawful use of a means of transportation.