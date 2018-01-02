Glendale police find burglar hiding in covered hot tub

GLENDALE, AZ - An alleged burglar was found by police hiding in a cold water filled hot tub after a burglary.

Glendale police report that at about 9 a.m. on December 23 they responded to a home near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road for a reported burglary. When they arrived at the house, they reportedly saw three men running in separate directions.

Police say they located 31-year-old Robert Belcher hiding in a neighbor's shed. A K-9 officer found 24-year-old Keneen Daniel Stillwell under a neighbor's tree.

According to police, they discovered Charles Allen Rogers, age 26, submerged in a cold water filled covered hot tub in a neighbor's yard. They say the outside temperature at the time was about 43 degrees.

Police report that Stillwell forced himself into the home wearing body armor and holding an AK-47 rifle. He reportedly admitted to police that it was his idea to steal Christmas presents for his child.

All three men have been charged with burglary.