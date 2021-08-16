Glendale police arrest suspect after deadly Walmart parking lot shooting

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a 32-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old man Saturday.

On August 14, officers responded to a shooting call in a parking lot near 59th and Northern avenues.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim, identified as Mirindi John, inside a vehicle and noticed he had been shot multiple times.

Victim Baseme Mirindi John (Glendale Police Department)

Authorities say Mirindi John was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers said the suspect, Sammy Mendoza, was leaving a department store and got into his vehicle when Mirindi John, who was in another vehicle, backed into Mendoza.

Investigators say Mendoza got out of his vehicle and he and Mirindi John started arguing. Police say afterward, Mendoza got back into his vehicle and Mirindi John pulled his vehicle forward, then reversed the vehicle and once again backed into Mendoza's vehicle. Authorities say Mendoza then got out of the car and reportedly shot Mirindi John multiple times before leaving the scene.

Officers obtained video surveillance footage showing Mendoza leaving the scene and were able to get his license plate number.

Through the plate information, Mendoza was tracked down by Glendale police Saturday evening and was arrested. Mendoza was charged with one count of second-degree murder.