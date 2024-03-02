Watch Now
Girl hurt in shooting near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in west Phoenix

The girl reportedly walked to the hospital from where the shooting took place
A girl is hurt after an overnight shooting near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in west Phoenix.
Posted at 7:19 AM, Mar 02, 2024
PHOENIX — A girl is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a large scene with evidence indicating a shooting had taken place, including damage to nearby property.

No victims were found at the scene, however.

As police investigated, they learned a girl had walked from the scene to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It's not clear if any suspects have been taken into custody.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

