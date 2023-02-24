Gilbert police searching for driver accused of nearly hitting group of kids

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are asking for the public's help identifying a driver and vehicle that they say have been involved in multiple reckless driving instances recently.

In one of those instances, on Feb. 17, the driver nearly hit a group of juveniles near the intersection of East Sagebrush Street and South Colt Drive in the Morrison Ranch neighborhood.

Police posted a video showing that incident on their Facebook page:

Police say the vehicle, a white Toyota Tacoma, has been involved in other incidents in the area, too. They did not elaborate on the other incidents or how many occurred.

Gilbert police are also looking for help identifying two other vehicles, a dark-colored sedan and a white sedan, and the victims involved.

Gilbert Police Department

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Gilbert Police Department non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.