Gilbert police investigating child molestation case find 3 additional victims

Joe Enea
11:33 AM, Jan 29, 2018
53 mins ago
gilbert | southeast valley

Johnny Edward Amani

MCSO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GILBERT, AZ - After one girl came forward, Gilbert police investigated and found three more victims in a child molestation case.

Gilbert Police report that on January 8, a teenage girl reported to a school staffer that she had been molested two years prior.

The girl reported that she was spending the night at a friend's house when the babysitter, 42-year-old Johnny Edward Amani, molested her.

Police would later find out Amani sexually abused two others that day at the home near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads, one in the swimming pool and another in a bedroom. One of the victims reportedly told police that she was molested by Amani twice a week, for nearly six years.

The victims described Amani as showing them pornography and using sex toys, which police reportedly found in his home.

Police say they were also contacted on January 9 by a mental health clinic after Amani checked himself in with suicidal thoughts. The clinic reportedly told police that Amani had admitted to molesting three children.

Investigators say they found a fourth victim, a child under 10 years old, in Utah.

Amani is being held on a $250,000 bond on 16 counts of various sex crimes with minors.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ