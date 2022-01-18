Gilbert man arrested in connection to death of 22-year-old woman

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police say a 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 22-year old woman who was found dead inside a home on January 5.

Gilbert police say Toone and the victim, Raenna Ferguson, were roommates.

Ferguson was found dead inside Toone’s home near Higley and Guadalupe roads.

Police say Dwayne Toone was arrested Monday in connection to her death.

Toone faces one count of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office Jail. No other details on the incident have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.