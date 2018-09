PHOENIX - Each Friday, we're looking for your help to track down fugitives in Arizona.

Wanted: Eugene Takala

Charges: Probation violation on an original charge of sexual abuse.

Eugene Takala pleaded guilty and was sentenced in September of 2017 for sexually abusing a minor girl. After molesting the girl, Takala reportedly told investigators that, "he felt sick."

He was given lifetime probation. He last reported in on December 20, 2017, but hasn't been seen since.

Takala is 57 years old. He stands 5' 3” and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.