PHOENIX - Each Friday, we're looking for your help to track down fugitives in Arizona.

Wanted: Arturo Garcia Resendiz

Charges: Probation violation on original charge of attempted child molestation and failing to register as a sex offender.

It was July 2014 when Resendiz's wife was babysitting several children including the victim who is a girl under 15 years old.

While the victim was watching television, Resendiz molested the girl. He was scolded by his wife, who contacted the child's parents. The parents called the police.

Resendiz plead guilty to attempted child molestation and was given lifetime probation.

He complied with the conditions of his probation for about 15 months, but in March of 2016, he failed to report with the probation department.

He was last seen on February 17, 2016, and police asking for help to locate him.

Resendiz is 65 years old, 5 feet tall, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.