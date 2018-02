PHOENIX - Each Friday afternoon, we're looking for your help to track down fugitives in our state.

Wanted: Kevin Harness

Charges: Armed robbery and kidnapping

On Aug. 23, 2017, Kevin Harness and an accomplice carjacked a woman near 51st Street and McDowell Road.

They broke the window of the vehicle and threatened the victim with a gun before forcing her to drive them around to withdraw money from her bank accounts and buy them gift cards.

Harness is 18 years old, 6-foot tall, and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.