Fugitive Friday: Man on probation for sex with a minor and attempted sexual abuse is missing

PHOENIX - This Friday, we're looking for your help to track down a fugitive in our state.

Wanted: Daniel Franklin Holloway

Charges: Probation violation on charges of sexual conduct with a minor and attempted sexual abuse.

In April 2016 police contacted a teenage girl who said she ran away after being sexually assaulted by multiple extended family members, including Daniel Holloway. There were also reports of other female family members being sexually abused by him.

Holloway was given 10 years of probation that began almost exactly one year ago on January 20, 2017.

In October, Holloway was discharged from his counseling center for "failing to attend sex offender treatment." He last reported in on Dec. 13 and hadn't been heard from since.

Holloway is 21 years old, 5'6" and 200-pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.