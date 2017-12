PHOENIX - This Friday, we're looking for your help to track down a fugitive in our state.

Wanted: Tark Tsosie

Charges: Probation violation on charges of kidnapping and sexual abuse

On March 19, 2016, about 8:20 P.M. a 21-year-old woman was walking home from the gym when Tsosie followed her through a locked gate into her apartment complex.

He got into the elevator with her, but did not push any buttons.

Feeling uneasy, the woman put her keys between her knuckles as she prepared to defend herself. She let Tsosie get out of the elevator first and walked to her apartment, as he waited in the lobby.

As she opened her door, he pushed her into the room. They fought in the apartment until her male roommate came out and told him to leave.

Tsosie was given ten years of probation on several charges including attempted sexual abuse and kidnapping charges.

His probation started in July of this year, but he hasn't reported in since November 2.

Tsosie is 23 years old, 6-foot tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.