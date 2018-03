PHOENIX - Each Friday, we're looking for your help to track down fugitives in our state.

Wanted: Timothy Michael Stephenson and Alycia Michelle Conrad

Charges: Burglary (for Stephenson) and child abuse (for Conrad)

Police are looking for two Arizona fugitives in unrelated crimes. Officials believe they are traveling together.

Timothy Stephenson served ten years in prison for burglary when he and an accomplice stole several weapons from a home in 2005. They also committed an armed robbery of a motel.

Police received a tip showing them where the weapons were stored and the location of Stephenson.

He was given a three-year probation upon his release in November 2015 and was last seen in late January of 2018.

He is believed to be with Alycia Conrad who was also last seen in late January.

She was given lifetime probation after a child abuse conviction in 2015. She was convicted of sexually abusing a child multiple times over a three-year period.

Stephenson is 33 years old, 6-foot 3-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Conrad is 24 years old, 6-feet tall, and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know anything about their whereabouts, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.