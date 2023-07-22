Four people injured overnight in shooting at a Westgate parking lot

GLENDALE, AZ — Four people were injured overnight in a shooting outside the Renaissance Hotel at Westgate.

According to Glendale police, officers were in the area around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for an unrelated call. Police then heard gunshots coming from parking lot 5 near the AMC theaters and the Renaissance Hotel.

Officers responded and found four victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were treated by officers and taken to a local hospital where they are all expected to survive.

A male suspect was seen getting into a vehicle in the area. That vehicle was later stopped on Loop 101 near Bell Road and the male suspect and two females believed to be involved were all taken into custody.

The ages of the victims shot are unknown at this time. It's also unknown what led up to the shooting.

Glendale police have not released any additional information on this incident.