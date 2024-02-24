Four people hurt after stabbing at bar near Pima and McDowell roads in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Four people are hurt after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say they were called to the Playa Bar near Pima and McDowell roads just after 1 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found that four adults had been stabbed.

Two of the victims were bar patrons and the other two were working security at the bar.

All four victims were transported to the hospital. Their injuries range from minor to serious.

Police add that the suspect was located and arrested at the scene.

He was also hurt in the incident and was taken to the hospital.

That suspect will be booked once released from the hospital.

His identity has not yet been released.

Two other adults were arrested for fighting and disorderly conduct. Police say the fight was related to the stabbing, but did not release any more information.

Police say there is no active threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.