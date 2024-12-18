Four Mesa UPS employees accused of fraud, theft in year-long scheme

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say four people employed at United Postal Service (UPS) are accused of theft and fraud over the course of a year at a local warehouse.

Detectives were notified of an internal investigation by UPS involving employees at a facility near Higley Road off the US 60.

According to police documents, UPS had been investigating packages received by the shipping company, but not making it to their final destinations.

Some items included household goods and electronics like computers and televisions, officials say.

The four employees reportedly admitted to various roles in receiving the packages, removing them from the shipping line, and sending them to one of their homes.

The men had spent about a year creating new shipping labels with fake names and sending the stolen packages to their own addresses, documents allege.

According to the investigation, those involved admitted to the wrongdoing. One said he was “financially struggling” and would have been able to sell the electronics for money.

Officers arrested all four suspects and executed search warrants at their homes on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are working to recover the stolen property.