Four hurt in shooting outside of bar near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Four men are hurt after a shooting at a bar in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found two men that had been shot. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the men found hurt at the scene was a security guard.

While investigating, two more men were self-transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is not yet known how they were involved in the shooting.

Police believe several different groups of people were asked to leave the bar, and the shooting followed in the parking lot.

No information on a possible suspect has been released. Police are also still trying to figure out how many people opened fire in the parking lot.

The shooting remains under investigation.