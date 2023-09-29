Former firefighter sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after setting fire to ex-girlfriend's home

PHOENIX — A former Chandler firefighter has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after he was found guilty of five felony charges including arson.

Eric Jones, 43, was sentenced Friday after he was found guilty of arson, endangerment, misconduct involving weapons, criminal damage and assault.

Officials say that on April 18, 2021, Jones went to his ex-girlfriend's house, poured gasoline on the outside of the home, and used a Molotov to start the fire.

At the time, a 15-year-old was inside the home. Fortunately, the teen was able to get out of the home before the fire reached him.

An hour before Jones set the house on fire, officials say he had assaulted his ex-girlfriend at a nearby business.

"This defendant was a public servant who was trusted by the community to protect residents from the very same damage he inflicted that night," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "Not only did he put those inside the home in grave danger, but fellow firefighters who responded were intentionally placed at risk. I'm proud of the team in my office that brought this defendant to justice."