Former DPS trooper Tremaine Jackson sentenced to five years in prison in kidnapping case

PHOENIX — A former DPS trooper has been sentenced to five years in prison and lifetime probation in relation to a kidnapping case from 2019.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Trooper Tremaine Jackson was put on leave in June of 2019 after a complaint that he sexually assaulted a woman during a traffic stop.

During a DPS investigation, several other victims were discovered.

The investigation discovered Jackson held several female victims hostage during stops when they were not facing criminal charges. At least eight victims came forward during the investigation.

In several of the cases, the victims say they were held and questioned during traffic stops for over an hour. In several cases, Jackson asked for sexual favors or to take the victim on a date to avoid being arrested or given tickets.

Several of the victims stated that Jackson would repeatedly ask, "what am I going to do with you?" while threatening possible arrest.

In one case, Jackson reportedly followed a victim to a home where she was supposed to perform sexual acts to avoid arrest. The victim says she ran into the home and locked all of the doors. She says she called her boyfriend and hid while Jackson allegedly searched the outside of the home and looked in the windows.

Jackson also forced several victims to give him their social media account information so that they could talk and meet at future dates.

DPS records show Jackson commonly performed traffic stops on more female drivers than male drivers, something that is extremely rare.

Jackson agreed to a plea deal in which he pled guilty to unlawful imprisonment with sexual intent, bribery with sexual intent, attempted kidnapping with sexual intent, as well as bribery and fraud charges.