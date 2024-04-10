Former Arizona Cardinal, ASU alum Terrell Suggs arrested for assault in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Former Arizona Cardinals and Arizona State University alum Terrell Suggs was arrested Tuesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's office.

Suggs was reportedly arrested on charges of assault and offenses against public order in Scottsdale.

The seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker played high school football at Hamilton High School before taking his talents to ASU.

He was drafted 10th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2003.

Suggs spent almost all of his career in Baltimore before splitting his final season between Arizona and Kansas City.

