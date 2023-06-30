Five arrested after soccer matches at State Farm Stadium Thursday

GLENDALE, AZ — Five people were arrested Thursday after the Concacaf Gold Cup matches at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of the arrests involved a vendor who reportedly assaulted another vendor in the parking lot.

Three people were arrested for going on the playing field at the end of the game.

The other person was cited and released for fighting in the stands.

The two soccer matches at State Farm Stadium Thursday featured Qatar and Honduras, and Mexico took on Haiti.