Fight over stimulus check led to quadruple murder in Indianapolis, court docs say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 24-year-old man accused of shooting his girlfriend and killing four of her family members in Indianapolis reportedly said he did so because of a fight over her stimulus check.

According to preliminary probable cause documents, Malik Halfacre admitted to shooting and killing Eve Moore, 7, Dequan Moore, 23, Anthony Johnson, 35, and Tomeeka Brown, 44. He said he was arguing with his girlfriend because he wanted some of her stimulus check before he opened fire on the family.

Halfacre told detectives that after he shot everyone inside the home, he took the money, his girlfriend's purse and car, and left the scene, according to those court documents.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of New York and Randolph streets around 9:35 p.m. on March 13 for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Eldon Wheeler/WRTV Photo IMPD detectives are investigating a homicide with "multiple victims" on Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to those probable cause documents, the victim identified the suspect as Halfacre, who she said was her boyfriend and the father of her 6-month-old child. She told police Halfacre had shot her and the other people inside her home and then left with their infant daughter.

The infant was located several hours later at the home of Halfacre's sister. According to the preliminary probable cause, Halfacre's sister had called 911 to report that she had the missing child.

She told detectives that her brother had given her the details of what happened on Randolph Street while dropping off the baby and all of the baby's stuff. She said before leaving her house, he had called a friend to help him get out of town.

Detectives identified a home in the 6200 block of Eastridge Drive as the place Halfacre was likely hiding. After an hours-long standoff, SWAT eventually made entry into the residence and Halfacre was found hiding in the attic and taken into custody.

Halfacre is being held on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

This story was originally published by Katie Cox at WRTV.