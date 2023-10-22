Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Fight leads to four people being stabbed at Chandler residential complex

Police say two suspects are in custody
Police lights blue night stock
JAROMIR CHALABALA
Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street. Themes crime, emergency and help.
Police lights blue night stock
Posted at 5:53 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 08:53:39-04

CHANDLER, AZ — Four people are hurt after police say they were stabbed after a fight broke out at a residential complex early Sunday morning.

Chandler police say they were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Ray Road for the report of the stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found four people had been stabbed in the courtyard of the complex.

Three of the four victims were taken to the hospital. All of their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say two suspects were taken into custody at the scene without incident.

It's not clear what led up to the fight, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football