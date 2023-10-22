Fight leads to four people being stabbed at Chandler residential complex

CHANDLER, AZ — Four people are hurt after police say they were stabbed after a fight broke out at a residential complex early Sunday morning.

Chandler police say they were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Ray Road for the report of the stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found four people had been stabbed in the courtyard of the complex.

Three of the four victims were taken to the hospital. All of their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say two suspects were taken into custody at the scene without incident.

It's not clear what led up to the fight, but the investigation is ongoing.